121 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in North Delhi, deportation process underway

As many as 121 Bangladeshi immigrants residing unlawfully in India were detained by the Delhi Police in a major crackdown on illegal immigration, it said on Friday.

According to police officials, a wider drive was initiated by targeting undocumented foreign nationals across the capital. The individuals were part of a larger list of 831 suspected illegal residents. Many of them had already been verified last week, and a total of 121 individuals have been detained.

Advertisement

The arrested individuals were handed over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after the process of verification. After checking their documents, it was confirmed that they were staying illegally in the country, and hence deportation orders have been issued.

Advertisement

“A majority of the detainees were living in slum clusters. Background checks are also being conducted to rule out any criminal links,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Nidhin Valsan, addressing the press conference.

“Verification is ongoing for the remaining individuals. We have dispatched teams to West Bengal, as many of those detained have roots or connections there.”

Valsan continued by saying that five individuals had been interrogated by the investigating officers. “Since the drive has been started against Bangladeshis living in India illegally, 831 people have been kept on the suspicious list for verification. In the last week, a team of police officials detained 121 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants,” he added.

“Orders for getting them deported have also been given. The SIT interrogated five people who arranged for them to stay here. The SIT has been constituted to take action against those who were supporting them,” he said.