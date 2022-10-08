12 arrested for duping people with fake ‘franchise’ opportunities

A team of Cyber Crime Unit (IFSO), Delhi Police has busted three gangs of imposter cheats by arresting twelve persons from across Delhi-NCR along with Mumbai, Varanasi, and Bihar. These accused persons used to dupe people by offering them franchisees of renowned companies by using fake websites and email IDs.

These accused have been arrested from different cities. Three laptops, twenty mobile phones, SIM cards, and chequebooks have been recovered from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO Unit) Prashant Gautam said that the High Court of Delhi had recently referred many matters of trade mark and copyrights violation pertaining to many leading firms including Shine.com, Shoppers Stop, Dabur India Ltd and Indiamart to IFSO Unit of Special Cell. In these cases, the imposters had created fake websites of these leading firms and used to dupe the victims by offering dealerships through fake websites and emails Id of these firms.

During investigation of the matter, the complainant companies alleged that some unknown persons have created similar websites and e-mails containing domain names of the complainant’s company. Through these fake websites and e-mails they indulged in cheating people.

The team gathered technical information of the alleged websites and e-mail Id along with their Bank details and on the basis of technical investigation, the team identified and apprehended seven suspected persons namely Shammi Alam Khan, Atul Dixit, Amit Singh, Monu Kumar, Sandeep Chaudhary, Gopal Kumar, and Prem Dutt in one case. Priyansh Yadav was arrested in the second case. Two accused persons namely Kusum and Neelam were arrested in the third case.

Whereas, two accused persons namely Mohammad Sami Shaikh and Sohaeb Abdulwafa Siddiqui were arrested from Mumbai in the fourth case.

Further raids are being conducted to identify and arrest the other accused persons in such cases.