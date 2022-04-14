100 slums gutted into the fire in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

At least 100 slums have been gutted into the fire after an intense fire broke out in Una, Himachal Pradesh.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Ward No 4 of Una when one of the slums caught fire. The fire quickly spread through the other slums which lead to chaos in the area. However, families of migrant laborers who were present there were able to escape the slums on time.

Fire tenders and police rushed to the spot as soon as they received the information and started to douse the fire.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Una Praveen Dhiman confirmed the report and said that efforts are being made to douse the fire. He said that as of now, no loss of life has been reported in the incident. The amount of loss suffered in the incident is also being ascertained.

The district administration also reached the spot to provide relief to the victims.