Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal invests $20 million in startup LAT Aerospace

Deepinder Goyal, Chief Executive Officer at Zomato, has invested USD 20 million in LAT Aerospace, a new startup working on developing low-cost short takeoff and landing (STOL) aircraft with up to 24 seats.

These aircraft will focus on improving regional air connectivity.

As per a recent media report, the startup is co-founded by Surobhi Das, former Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Zomato, along with Goyal.

Das will be leading the operations of the company, while Goyal will be serving in a non-executive role.

Goyal’s involvement will be one of making investments and mentoring the startup in a non-executive role, it said.

The company is currently in talks to raise USD 50 million in seed funding. It is also looking to hire engineers in fields such as aerodynamics, material sciences, and hybrid propulsion systems.

Notably, Surobhi Das left Zomato in November 2023, and at the end of her tenure, she worked at Blinkit, Zomato’s quick commerce platform, focusing on expanding markets and adding new categories.

For the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Zomato reported a 57 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 59 crore.

Its net profit fell 66.5 per cent from Rs 176 crore reported in Q2FY25 while the revenue surged 64.9 per cent to Rs 5,405 crore.