Online food ordering platform Zomato is looking forward to raise up to USD 600 million (around ₹4,276 crore) next month in a new funding round, said company’s founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Friday.

Goyal made the statement during the ongoing Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here in New Delhi.

“We are going to raise USD 500-600 million next month or so,” Goyal said adding that good companies can raise money in hard times or good times. Zomato wants ‘better food for everyone’, he added.

While speaking about the journey, Goyal said that Zomato that started around 11 years ago, is currently present in 550 cities across India and serves around 48 million Indians every month. Outside India, Zomato serves about another 25 million people.

Talking about the social media onslaught it had to face after its decision of not discriminating on the basis of religion, Goyal said: “This is not the first time we have taken a stand for something that we believe in.”

In July this year, Zomato had refused to resolve a customer’s complaint about being assigned a Muslim delivery executive for his food order.

Goyal had echoed his company’s stand, with a firm message. “We are proud of the idea of India – and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values,” he had tweeted at that time.

(With input from agencies)