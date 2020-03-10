After allowing customers to withdraw from the ATM machines and providing access to its net banking portals, Yes Bank on Tuesday said that it has enabled inward IMPS and NEFT services.

Last week, the crisis-hit bank customers panicked after the Reserve Bank of India placed Yes Bank under moratorium and had put a withdrawal cap of Rs 50,000 was imposed till April 3.

In a tweet, the bank also said that Yes Bank customers can pay their credit card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts.

“Inward IMPS/NEFT services have now been enabled. You can make payments towards YES BANK Credit Card dues and loan obligations from other bank accounts. Thank you for your co-operation. @RBIA @FinMinIndia,” said tweet.

Earlier in the day, the administrator of Yes Bank, Prashant Kumar and Rajnish Kumar, the Chairman of the State Bank of India are hopeful that moratorium would be lifted within a week.

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) draft reconstruction scheme for the crisis-hit private lender, the SBI will take up 49 per cent in the bank by investing Rs 2,450 crore.

The new board of directors will stand constituted from the appointed date. It will comprise a CEO and MD, non-executive chairman and non-executive directors. The SBI will have nominee directors appointed on the board of the reconstructed bank.

The central bank may also appoint additional directors to the board, who shall continue in office for one year, or until an alternate board is constituted by Yes Bank.

