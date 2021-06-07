Yes Bank on Monday said that it plans to raise funds in Indian or foreign currency by issuing debt securities.

A meeting of the board of directors of Yes Bank will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, to consider, approve and seek shareholders’ approval for borrowing/raising funds, the bank said in a regulatory filing without quantifying the amount.

The bank said it will raise funds in “Indian/foreign currency by issue of debt securities including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds, medium term note.”

At 2:09 p.m., Yes Bank stock trading at 7.27 per cent up at Rs 14.75 apiece on BSE.