To mark International Women’s Day, private lender Yes Bank on Monday launched a women-centric ‘Yes Essence’ services that will offer preferentially-priced loans and healthcare benefits, among other services.

In a statement the bank said that ‘Yes Essence’ is a holistic banking proposition for women across customer segments including homemakers, salaried professionals, entrepreneurs and senior citizens. It covers lifestyle, wellness, education, protection and investment, the lender said.

“Yes Bank will celebrate the launch of this proposition with women customers throughout the bank’s network of branches across India from March 8-10, 2021,” it said in a release.

The bank will offer a bouquet of solutions, including complimentary healthcare benefits, preferential pricing on loans, fee waiver on demat and trading account, wealth management, offers on upskilling through partnerships, attractive lifestyle and shopping offers.

Speaking on the launch, Rajan Pental, Global Head – Retail Banking, YES BANK, said, “The holistic proposition has been thoughtfully curated to empower women in the very roles that they have chosen for themselves – extending opportunities for self-enrichment, right from finance to healthcare. This unique proposition with exclusive privileges aims to empower women and support them in the pursuit of their dreams and aspirations while also making their banking experience a rewarding one.”