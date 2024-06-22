Warranty from date of purchase or installation, CCPA talks to manufacturers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has held a meeting with electronic appliance manufacturing companies to discuss the issue of commencement of warranty period from date of installation instead of date of purchase, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Saturday.

Since the warranty period as per the policies set by manufacturers commences from purchase date, and not date of installation, there is shortfall in the warranty period as consumers can only begin using the product after it has been installed on their premises.

Chaired by Nidhi Khare, Chief Commissioner, CCPA, the meeting was attended by representatives from major electronic appliance companies including Reliance Retail, L.G., Panasonic, Haier, Croma and Bosch.

The CCPA Chief Commissioner highlighted three key points on the issue. First, consumers should be clearly informed about the starting point of the warranty period. It should not be the case that the consumer comes to know about the details of the warranty after she/he has purchased the product.

Secondly, companies should ensure that global best practices are followed in India. Thirdly, consumer grievances relating to warranty period must be addressed in a proactive and prompt manner.

Consumer rights as defined under Section 2(9) of the Act, include the right to be informed about the quality, quantity, potency, purity, standard and price of goods, products or services, as the case may be, so as to protect the consumer against unfair trade practices.

During the meeting, it was deliberated that electronic appliances are generally of two categories – ‘plug-n-play’ products such as iron press, microwave etc. which do not require any installation and the other category of products which require installation such as air conditioners, refrigerators, etc.

The feasibility of having the date of installation as the date from which warranty period should be calculated was discussed during the meeting. Further, it was discussed that measures may be explored to prevent abuse of this mechanism and to ensure that consumer interest is adequately safeguarded.

There was a general consensus among the companies to address the issue in a proactive manner keeping in view concerns of consumers. All companies were requested to send their views within 15 days.