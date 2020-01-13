Drug firm Granules India on Monday said it is ‘voluntarily’ recalling ranitidine tablets used to treat ulcers of the stomach and intestines. The recall is a class II recall, the company added.

“Ranitidine is being recalled by various producers from the US market as they contain unacceptable levels of N nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). Granules India Ltd is recalling this product voluntarily,” the drug firm said in a filing to BSE.

The move was taken after the company received multiple queries on the news item for recall of ranitidine by the drug firm.

“The quantities being referred in various news websites at this point of time is the last one year sale from Granules India Ltd to Granules USA, subsidiary of the company,” it said.

The exact quantities getting recalled are being estimated, the company said adding that it believes this will not have any material impact on its financials.

