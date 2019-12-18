Russian agents now and then have been accused of worldwide hacking operations, but it seems that Russian President Vladimir Putin still uses the Windows XP on his official computers despite hacking risk.

Putin, 67, appears to have the obsolete Microsoft Windows XP operating system installed on computers in his office at the Kremlin and at his official Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow, according to images released by his press service.

Both computers have the Kremlin towers set as their desktop backgrounds. It appears that the Russian government regulations have prevented Putin from updating to the more recent Microsoft 10.

Windows XP, released in 2001, was the last Microsoft operating system given the green light for use on official Russian government computers, the Open Media website reported, citing defence ministry documents. The more recent Windows 10 is only approved for devices that do not contain state secrets – something that would not seem to apply to Putin’s computers.

The Russian government was reportedly planning to switch to the Russian Astra Linux OS, but that plan was postponed because the software was not ready, therefore Windows XP remains in the work.

Recently, Russia banned the sale of smartphones without Russian-made software and apps starting July 2020.

