Vital Healthcare Group is delighted to announce their new partnership with I-MED Radiology Network, one the world’s largest medical imaging providers.

Both companies share a global market presence.

Vital Healthcare Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary ‘Vital Radiology Services, provides Radiology reporting (Teleradiology) services to the public and private healthcare sectors. The organisations’ ethos is one of providing high quality, value for money services by using innovative IT solutions to improve both operational efficiency and patient outcome in a timely manner.

Vital Radiology Services Ltd is led by UK Medical Professionals who have many years of collaborative experience working in the healthcare industry.

Along with the private sector, Vital is currently providing services to the State Government hospitals and Medical Colleges across India and has become a strong pillar for public sector diagnostic health infrastructure.

In the recent investment by I-MED, the two innovative companies have joined forces to bring new and exciting services to the global teleradiology market.

I-MED Radiology Network is Australia’s largest diagnostic imaging network, offering comprehensive medical imaging services at more than 240 clinics.

I-MED Radiology has provided teleradiology services in Australia since 2004 and is now the largest and most experienced provider of teleradiology solutions in the Asia Pacific region.

The Network has a strong commitment to technological innovation and has invested heavily in artificial intelligence tools for diagnostic assistance, patient triage and quality management.

CEO and founder of VITAL, Dr Arun Chauhan, commented that the two companies share synergies across the business and combine to make a strong team.

“I-MED and VITAL’s combined expertise in teleradiology will bring innovation to a new level in the UK. The combined organisation has a strong technical ethos and is already making use of the latest technologies to drive operational efficiencies across all service lines and to bring improved timely interventions for referrers and their patients,” Dr Chauhan added.

I-MED Radiology Network CEO, Dr Shrey Viranna, said that I-MED Radiology looks forward to expanding its teleradiology offering to the UK market through its investment in VITAL.

“The availability of timely and accurate radiology diagnosis 24 hours a day is of significant importance for many hospitals and service providers; and we recognise that patient outcomes are improved when critical results are delivered in the quickest possible time. I-MED is excited to support the VITAL team with our expertise and teleradiology experience, helping to improve health outcomes for patients ”, Dr Viranna commented.