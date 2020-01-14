Full-service passenger carrier Vistara on Tuesday announced it will start its services to Kathmandu from February 11 onwards.

Kathmandu will be Vistara’s fifth international destination since the launch of global operations last August, the airline said in a release. Its bookings will open Tuesday (January 14), it added.

“We are happy to launch services to Kathmandu. The timing could not have been any better, as Nepal recently kick-started its global tourism campaign, Visit Nepal Year 2020′ and prepares to welcome two million tourists this year,” Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said.

With a vast domestic route network in India, Vistara customers can take one-stop connections to/from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Pune among other cities, it added.

“The round-trip all-inclusive fares for Delhi-Kathmandu-Delhi start at ₹9,999 and round-trip all-inclusive fares for Kathmandu-Delhi-Kathmandu start at NPR 16,999,” Vistara mentioned on its site.

On January 9, the carrier, which is 51 per cent owned by Tata Group and remaining by Singapore airlines, completed its five years of operations. To mark its achievement, the airline launched a 48-hour sale under which it offered flight tickets starting at Rs 995.

The airline currently operates more than 200 flights to 34 different locations based in India as well as abroad.

(With input from agencies)