UP govt to set up Rs 125 crore flatted factory in Greater Noida to boost MSME sector

In a significant move to boost Uttar Pradesh’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and strengthen its push toward becoming a USD 1 trillion economy, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is all set to construct a state-of-the-art flatted factory in Greater Noida.

The initiative is part of the broader vision to transform the state into a leading industrial hub, with a strong focus on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises alongside heavy industries.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has drawn up a detailed plan for the flatted factory complex. The factory will be developed in Sector 28 of Greater Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, with a total investment of Rs 125 crore. Preparatory work, including the master plan and related reports, is currently underway, with construction expected to be completed within 24 months, officials said here on Sunday.

This project is aimed at accelerating the growth of the MSME sector by offering state-of-the-art infrastructure to small businesses within a shared complex. The flatted factory will provide fully equipped units with all essential facilities, enabling seamless production and operations.

The proposed complex is also expected to play a crucial role in attracting new investments to the region, driving local economic development, and generating employment opportunities, particularly for youth.

This project will be built under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) model and is expected to be completed within 24 months. After construction, there will be a three-year defect liability period. The multi-storey (basement, ground floor and three floors) flatted factory will cover over 38,665 square meters and offer state-of-the-art units for MSMEs.

Along with the main building, the complex will be developed to meet future needs. It will include all modern facilities such as internal water supply, electricity, fire safety systems, elevators, and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning). The design will also follow green building standards to make it environmentally friendly. Security features like CCTV, access control, and other electronic systems will be installed.

The complex will have good road connectivity with 24 and 30-meter-wide roads linking it to the highway. External development work will also be done, including boundary walls, gates, guard rooms, internal roads, parking, drainage, sewage, water supply, plumbing pumps, fire safety systems, and landscaping.