UP govt sets record with 3.90 lakh MT paddy procured in 2024-25

Uttar Pradesh has set a new record in paddy procurement by surpassing last year’s figure by 3.90 lakh metric tonnes, and reaching 57.70 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25.

Ensuring prompt payments, the Yogi government has already disbursed over 99 percent of dues to farmers, amounting to more than Rs 13,326 crore.

Notably, this year the MSP was fixed at Rs 2,300 per quintal for regular paddy and ₹2,320 per quintal for Grade A paddy—Rs 117 more per quintal than last year. Farmers also received Rs 20 per quintal for unloading, sieving, and cleaning.

Officials here on Thursday said a total of 57,70,671.09 metric tonnes of paddy was procured from nearly 8 lakh farmers across 4,339 purchase centers in the state. Last year, the procurement stood at 53,80,032.83 metric tonnes, reflecting a significant increase this year.

Procurement operations were conducted seamlessly under government supervision. In western Uttar Pradesh, procurement was carried out from October 1 to January 31, covering Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Meerut, Jhansi, and parts of the Lucknow division, including Hardoi, Sitapur, and Lakhimpur Kheri.

In eastern Uttar Pradesh, procurement began on November 1 and continued until February 28 across Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Basti, Devipatan, Azamgarh, Varanasi, Vindhyachal, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, and parts of the Lucknow division such as Rae Bareli and Unnao.

To facilitate farmers, 4,339 purchase centers were set up under the Food and Civil Supplies Department and other procurement agencies. Sharecroppers also benefited by selling their paddy after completing registration and renewal.

Through efficient policies and robust procurement mechanisms, the Yogi government continues to strengthen the agricultural sector, ensuring timely payments and better returns for farmers across Uttar Pradesh.