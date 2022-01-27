Union Budget to be presented in paperless form on 1 February

The Union Budget 2022-23 is to be presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February in paperless form.

To mark the final stage of the Union Budget making process, sweets were provided to the core staff due to undergo “lock-in” at their workplaces, instead of a customary “Halwa” ceremony that takes place every year in view of the prevailing pandemic situation and the need to observe health safety protocols.

To maintain the secrecy of the Budget, there is a “lock-in” of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the Union Budget. These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union Finance Minister in Parliament.

In a historic move, the Union Budget of 2021-22 was delivered in paperless form for the first time. A “Union Budget Mobile App” was also launched for hassle-free access of Budget documents by Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public.

The Union Budget 2022-23 would also be available on the Mobile App after the process of Budget presentation has been completed on 1 February in Parliament.

The mobile App allows complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Budget Speech, Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), Finance Bill etc. as prescribed by the Constitution. The mobile app is bilingual (English & Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms.