Unicorn unveils Gurugram’s first Apple flagship premium reseller store

One of India’s largest Apple Premium Resellers, Unicorn Infosolutions (UNI) Pvt. Ltd., today launched its flagship store at CyberHub in Gurugram, Haryana.

Commenting on the launch, Baljinder Paul Singh, Director, Unicorn Infosolutions Pvt Ltd said, “We are pleased to welcome Gurugram’s diverse community to our first flagship store in the city. Our customers will get to experience a wide range of Apple’s latest products and services and receive technical support from experts.”

Spread across 3800sq. ft. at CyberHub, the store’s central location offers easy access to customers across the city. Designed with an all-white façade, informative and interactive digital touch points, customers can get personalized shopping experience from Unicorn specialists and learn more about monthly financing options and other trade-in programs.

During the launch weekend, customers can avail exciting offers including 13% off on iPhone 13 with one year Unicare protection plan worth Rs.9000/-; 10% off on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12; 10% off on Macbook; 5% off on Apple Watch.

“UNI is already known as a brand that stands for exceptional customer service and a wide range of premium products that our customers adore. Our aim is to build Unicorn as India’s top retail brand for lifestyle technology products,” Mr. Singh added.