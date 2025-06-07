UIDAI’s Aadhaar authentication transactions surged past 211 crore in May: Official

Aadhaar number holders executed over 211 crore authentication transactions in May this year taking the cumulative number of such transactions to more than 15,223 crore since inception, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics & IT on Thursday.

The May authentication transactions are more than the previous month, as well as of May 2024 when 201.76 Cr such transactions were carried out.

The growing number shows, how Aadhaar-based authentication has been playing a facilitating role in effective welfare delivery, and voluntarily availing various services offered by service providers. It is a catalyst of ease of living for millions of people, the statement said.

The growing authentication numbers highlights the extensive usage and utility of Aadhaar, and the growth of digital economy in the country.

The AI/ML based Aadhaar Face Authentication solutions of UIDAI too witnessed a consistent growth. In May, 15.49 crore face authentication transactions were recorded, which underlines the adoption of this authentication modality and how it is benefiting Aadhaar number holders.

More than 100 entities both in government ministries and departments, financial institutions, oil marketing companies, telecom service providers among others are using face authentication for smooth delivery of benefits and services, according to the statement.

Similarly, in May, over 37 crore e-KYC transactions were carried out. Aadhaar e-KYC service continues to play a key role in improving customer experience and adding ease of doing business in sectors including banking and non-banking financial services, the statement added.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a government agency responsible for managing the Aadhaar programme.

Its primary role is to issue a unique 12-digit identification number (Aadhaar) to all residents of India.

This number is linked to a resident’s demographic and biometric information, stored in a central database.

The UIDAI also manages the entire Aadhaar lifecycle, including enrolment, authentication, and updates, as well as defining policies and procedures for these processes.