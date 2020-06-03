Veteran banker MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Uday Kotak, has been appointed as the new President of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for 2020-21, the chamber said on Wednesday.

Uday, who was also the President-Designate of CII for the last two years, takes over from Vikram Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Systems Ltd, and Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Kotak has been associated with CII for over two decades and has served it in many capacities. He has been the Chairman of CII Economic Affairs Council, Financial Sector Development Council, Services Council, Corporate Governance Council, Banking Committee, Capital Markets Committee and Financial Services Committee over the last many years.

T V Narendran, CEO and MD of Tata Steel, has been appointed as the President-Designate of CII for 2020-21. Among others, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, has been named as the Vice President of the apex industry body.

Uday Kotak has been associated with the CII for over two decades. The consolidated net worth of Kotak is over Rs 74,000 crore and Kotak Mahindra Group has over 71,000 employees. Uday has served as Chairman of the SEBI constituted Corporate Governance Committee.

Uday holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and a Master’s in Management Studies degree from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.