Today is the last day to invest in the Noida-based SME IPO, ICL Organic Dairy Product. The company had extended its IPO period till February 7.

The SME IPO was oversubscribed by 2.25 times till Wednesday. It had received bids for 46,08,000 shares against the total issue size of 20,40,000 shares as per the BSE data.

Reports suggested that the IPO period is extended because a lot of investors were not able to apply to the issue due to last month’s banking strike, which was held on January 31.

With this IPO, the company aims to raise Rs 4.08 crore via 20,40,000 shares as per the BSE data. These scrips will be issued at Rs. 20 per share. Following the IPO, the firm is listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited and is among the first Start-ups in FMCG Sector to be listed on the platform.