TCL unveils three brand-new TV innovations

TCL on Tuesday launched three brand-new TV innovations with Dolby’s latest audio and imaging innovations.

The brand has collaborated with Dolby Laboratories to bring out TV innovations that are significantly ahead of its competitors.

Showcasing technologies that offer an immersive, dynamic, and robust TV-viewing experience, TCL launched C835: New Generation Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR, C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV, and P735 4K HDR Google TV.

These latest additions perfectly align with TCL’s goal to introduce revolutionary TV technology to the world at highly competitive prices.

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, Marketing Head, TCL India said, “Since its inception, TCL has strived to offer world-class technology that users genuinely appreciate and want to buy. The idea is to make the TV screens larger and provide an experience larger than life. The latest additions in TCL’s award-winning portfolio are the epitome of smart, innovative, and sophisticated TV models. We are looking forward to making revolutionary advancements in the TV industry and hope to add more consumers to our bandwagon.”

Sameer Seth, Director, Marketing – India, Dolby Laboratories, said, “At Dolby, it is our constant endeavor to reinvent and enrich the way content is created and consumed. The powerful combination of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos unlocks the emotional impact of your favorite movies, shows, and games, immersing you in the moment so you connect more meaningfully with the stories you love. We are proud to collaborate with TCL to deliver an immersive entertainment experience to consumers.”