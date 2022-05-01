Tata,s Avinya EV power and luxurious

The unveiling of the Avinya comes a month or so after the company launched its Curvve EV concept that will be underpinned by Gen2 architecture. The first products from this platform are expected to hit the market by 2024.

The Avinya, sanskrit for innovation, will spawn cars that come with a minimum range starting 500 kilometers and aim to capture the theme of roominess and comfort and will not be restricted by traditional segmentation, said Shailesh Chandra, the MD of Tata Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. He added that the cars will come packed with new-age technology, software and Artificial Intelligence which will work in the background to deliver wellness and tranquillity during transit.

Originally inspired by a Catamaran, Avinya’s Gen 3 architecture offers flexible design while boasting of next generation connectivity, advanced driver assistance systems and enhanced performance and efficiency. Further, it offers high structural safety and has the next level of waterproofing and dust protection, making it ready for all forms of terrains. The other attributes include use of light-weight materials, and optimized structure for an EV-only powertrain with enabled appropriate stiffness to help minimise the overall mass, leading to good weight management.

Chandra said the company’s efforts to manage the transition to electric would include more green solutions including CNG. Tata Motors threw its ring into the CNG ring in January this year with options on the Tigor and Tiago upper end offerings. Explaining the attributes of GEN3, Chandra said it will aim to deliver more space with the same footprint and will be “ intuitive, intelligent and non-intrusive”. The evolution of the company’ EV journey from Gen2 to Gen 3 has been underpinned a trio of factors such as consumer demand, pull of the consumer and cost structure including that of the battery. “Our design is human-centric and aims to enhance the quality of life,” added Chandra.

In his opening remarks ahead of the unveil, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons and Tata Motors said, “While making the Avinya concept a reality, the central idea was to offer a mobility solution like no other – a state of the art software on wheels that is well designed, sustainable and reduces the planet’s carbon footprint. “ Our aspirations go beyond India,” he reiterated.

Answering questions after the unveil, the chairman said the company’s intent to get into semiconductor manufacturing was not dependent on whether or not it gets PLI scheme benefits. He emphasised that though his Group is committed to India’s vision of 30 percent electrification by 2030, its ambitions remain to go even beyond that.