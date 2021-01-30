Auto major Tata Motors on Saturday launched limited edition of its hatchback Tiago at Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The launch marks the first anniversary of ‘Tiago Refresh’ and its success in the hatchback market, the company said.

Besides, the company informed that ‘Tiago Limited Edition’ will be available in manual transmission.

The new variant comes with additional features like black alloy wheels, reverse parking display with sensor, voice command recognition among others.

“Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product’s BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment,” said Vivek Srivatsa – Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

According to Srivatsa, more than 3.25 lakh customers have chosen Tiago till now.

“We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our ‘New Forever’ philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever-evolving demand of our consumers.”

