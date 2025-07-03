Tata Power Renewables commissioned 752 MW solar projects in Q1 FY26

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, issued a press release on Thursday stating that it commissioned 752 MW of renewable Solar projects in Q1 FY26.

The company made a record quarterly addition, which is up by 112% from 354 MW in Q1 FY25, the statement mentioned.

The statement informed that with the Q1 FY26 commissioning, its total utility-scale operational capacity now stands at 5.6 GW, including 4.6 GW solar power and 1 GW wind power. It plans to commission 1.7 GW of its utility-owned capacity during FY26, apart from 1 GW of third-party projects, according to the statement.

Tata Power stated that it aims to reach 7.3 GW of total operational capacity by the end of FY26, including 5.6 GW of solar and 1.7 GW of wind. The company attributed its latest achievement to cost-optimised execution backed by a robust supply chain, agile project delivery and strong vendor partnerships.

Tata Power recently brought 5,035 MW of new capacity online, raising its total to 10,257 MW—which is the second highest among listed companies.

TPREL is a developer of renewable energy projects (including solar, wind, hybrid, round-the-clock, peak, floating solar and storage systems including battery storage) which it owns, operates as well as maintains.