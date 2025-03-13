Tata Motors launches passenger vehicle portfolio in Sri Lanka

Tata Motors has officially announced the launch of its new range of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EV) in Sri Lanka in partnership with DIMO, a Lankan auto wholesaler.

In addition to this, Tata Motors has also launched its popular electric hatchback, the Tiago.ev, to democratise electrification of vehicles in Sri Lanka.

The current range of Tata Motors ICE and Electric Vehicles exemplifies the emerging mobility trends with the use of new technologies, distinct design language, best in class safety, and ground-breaking performance. Both Tata Motors and DIMO took the opportunity to showcase Tata Motors’ strong EV portfolio with an exclusive preview of the Punch.ev, Nexon.ev and the Curvv.ev, exemplifying Tata Motors’ product capabilities, the release stated.

Commenting on the occasion, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd Head of International Business Yash Khandelwal said, “We are excited to be here in Sri Lanka, marking a new chapter in our international business strategy. Tata Motors has undergone significant transformation over the years, and there is no better way to mark our return than with a new, game-changing product portfolio. Our offerings are designed to not only captivate the Sri Lankan market but to set new standards—combining bold design, cutting-edge features, top-tier safety, and unmatched after-sales support. Alongside our renowned SUVs, we are particularly eager to introduce the Tiago.ev—an electric hatchback that has already made waves in India, Nepal, and Bhutan by making electric mobility both accessible and aspirational. Together with our long-time trusted partner, DIMO, we are confident in our ability to elevate Sri Lanka’s mobility landscape to new heights and deliver an extraordinary driving experience for all.”

Speaking at the launch, DIMO Executive Director Rajeev Pandithage said, “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Tata Motors as they become the first passenger vehicle brand to enter Sri Lanka post market reopening. The brand-new ICE and Electric Vehicle range sets new standards in the automobile sector, embodying innovation, safety, and sustainability at a very affordable price point. Backed by DIMO’s unmatched after-sales expertise, we ensure an exceptional ownership experience with superior service and support, reaffirming our commitment to delivering excellence to Sri Lankan customers. We are here with Tata Motors for the long run, assuring our customers that we will always be there for them.”

The release stated that all ICE cars from Tata Motors will come with a manufacturer’s warranty of three years or 100,000 km, while electric cars will come with a manufacturer’s warranty of three years or 125,000 km.

Furthermore, the high-voltage battery and the motor in the EV are protected with a warranty of eight years or 165,000 km. Moreover, customers can benefit from DIMO’s free island-wide roadside assistance around the clock, competent technical support from technical experts trained by Tata Motors, dedicated sales consultants and service advisers during their ownership experience, the release stated.