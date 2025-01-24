Tata Electronics acquires 60% stake in Pegatron Technology for iPhone plant

Tata Electronics, the electronics manufacturing business of Tata Group, announced on Friday that it has acquired a controlling 60% stake in Pegatron Technology India Private Limited (PTI).

The financial details of the deal were not available, but the move will enable the company to expand its local iPhone manufacturing.

As part of this deal, in addition to acquiring a majority stake in PTI, TEPL and PTI will work on integrating their teams to work seamlessly.

Under the arrangement, the PTI will undergo rebranding to reflect its new ownership structure and business direction while continuing to deliver high-quality electronics manufacturing services.

This acquisition solidifies TEPL’s position as a key player in the Indian electronics manufacturing sector.

“The acquisition of a majority stake in Pegatron Technology India fits into Tata Electronics’ strategy of growing our manufacturing footprint. We look forward to a new era of AI, digital, and technology-led manufacturing as we bring up these new facilities and expand our operations in India,” Randhir Thakur, the CEO & MD of Tata Electronics, said in a statement.

Pegatron India is the subsidiary of Taiwanese company Pegatron Corporation, which provides contract-based electronic manufacturing services to companies such as Apple.

Notably, the Pegatron deal comes less than a year after the electronics manufacturing arm of the conglomerate acquired Wistron’s India operations in Narsapura, Karnataka, in March 2024.

Recently, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said that the group plans to open nine new factories within the next 24 months and will invest $18 billion in electronics and semiconductors.