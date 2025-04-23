Tata Consumer Products posts Q4 profit of Rs 344.85 crore

Tata Consumer Products Ltd officially announced here on Wednesday that it has posted a profit of Rs 344.85 crore, with a growth of 59.19% as compared to Rs 216.63 crore recorded during the corresponding quarter of FY24.

The company posted revenue from operations at Rs 4608.22 crore, up 17.35% as against Rs 3926.94 crore reported during the fourth quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 8.25 per equity share of Re 1 each (825%) for FY 2024-25. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The dividend, if approved by shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting, will be paid or dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) on or after June 21, 2025″.

Tata Consumer Products Director & CEO Sunil D’Souza said, “We ended the year with a strong quarter, accelerating the momentum further. We delivered a topline growth of 17% during the quarter, bringing FY25 growth to 16% per cent. The growth was broad based across India and the international business in line with the earlier trend. During the year, we recorded growth in our core businesses of India tea and salt in addition to driving strong growth in Tata Sampann and Tata Soulfull. While the ready-to-drink (RTD) business was impacted in the earlier part of the year, we have seen a strong rebound as we exit the year. Our recent acquisitions, namely Capital Foods and Organic India performed well, and we are accelerating growth momentum through innovation and expansion into new channels of food services and pharma.”

As far as the company’s India based business is concerned, the beverages vertical saw robust growth across tea, coffee and (ready-to-drink) RTD. For the quarter, India Beverages business revenue grew 9% (excluding Organic India). The RTD business delivered a growth of 10%, driven by a strong volume growth of 17%. The company’s food business reported a strong performance across brands. For the quarter, India Foods business revenue grew 27% (+17 per cent excluding Capital Foods). Salt revenue grew 13%, with value-added salt portfolio growing 31% during the quarter. The company said that Tata Sampann portfolio continued its strong momentum and grew 30% for the quarter, bringing FY25 growth to 29%. Tata Soulfull had a strong year with 32% growth.

International business revenue grew 5% with FY25 growth at 7% (excluding international business of Capital Foods and Organic India). Enhanced distribution and routes to consumers have expanded the brand portfolio reach across markets. Integration of Capital Foods and Organic India’s international operations have opened up further opportunities for growth outside the core beverages business.

In line with store addition plans, the company added six net new Tata Starbucks stores during the quarter and entered 6 new cities. In FY25, 58 net new stores were added, taking the total number of Tata Starbucks stores to 479 across 80 cities. The company achieved the milestone of opening 50 stores in Bengaluru and launched the city’s first drive-through store.

“Importantly, we delivered strong margin expansion, in line with our guidance. In India, we continued to strengthen our sales and distribution infrastructure and completed rollout of a next gen Go-to-Market platform. Channels of the future like e-commerce and modern trade continue to fuel growth momentum. We launched 41 new products during the year and our innovation to sales ratio was 5.2%. Overall, despite a tough operating environment, we delivered strong growth across businesses, and we will continue to drive consistent profitable growth as we move forward,” Tata Consumer Products Director & CEO Sunil D’Souza said.