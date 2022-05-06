Tata Ace EV Unveiled In India, Launch Scheduled For Q3 2022

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle maker, has launched the all-new Ace EV – the electric version of the popular cargo vehicle. The price of this vehicle is not revealed till now and deliveries will also begin in Q3, 2022.

Tata Motors has also signed an MoU with several e-commerce and logistic companies including Amazon, BigBasket, Flipkart and their logistics partners. Under this agreement, the Tata Ace EV will be employed in their respective fleets.

Tata Motors will deliver 39,000 units of the Ace EV to leading e-commerce companies and logistics service providers. The company will also set up dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime; deployment of Tata Fleet Edge – the optimal fleet management solution; and support of Tata universe, the enabling eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies.