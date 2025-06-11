Task Force charts strategy to enhance India’s competitiveness in textile exports

The first meeting of the Task Force on textile exports was held at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi, chaired by Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. During the meeting, the key topics discussed included ESG infrastructure upgrades in garment units, adoption of renewable energy, compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), enhancing e-commerce exports, regulatory simplification, cost competitiveness, skilling, branding, and interest subvention schemes.

The meeting aimed to chart out a collaborative strategy to boost India’s share in global textile exports. The Task Force has been constituted to serve as a unified platform for addressing critical challenges in the textile sector, engaging all key stakeholders including central ministries, industry representatives, and Export Promotion Councils.

The forum also deliberated on providing support for certification and testing, improving access to export credit for MSMEs, rationalisation of export incentives such as RoDTEP, RoSCTL, and Duty Drawback, development of PM MITRA Parks, and boosting productivity in natural fibres like jute.

Additional discussions were held on new Jute Diversified Products (JDPs), assigning separate HS codes for GI-tagged products, and the proposed Export Promotion Mission of the Department of Commerce.

Industry stakeholders presented their concerns and suggestions, following which it was decided that specific sub-task forces will be established to address thematic issues.

These will be led by the relevant ministries in coordination with Export Promotion Councils and industry members, with the aim of drafting actionable recommendations.