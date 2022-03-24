Target to make Patanjali, Ruchi Soya big FMCG company within 5 years: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev today said he was determined to make Patanjali and its subsidiary Ruchi Soya, one of the biggest food and FMCG companies of the country within five years.

“Both Patanjali and Ruchi Soya will cross Rs 35,000 crore target,” Baba Ramdev said at a press conference here.

Ruchi Soya Industries Limited, a diversified FMCG and FMHG focused company, with strategically located manufacturing facilities and well-recognised brands having a pan-India presence, has garnered Rs 1,290 crore from anchor investors ahead of its further public offering (FPO) that opens for public subscription on Thursday.

The FPO is going to be only a fresh issuance of equity shares to public investors without any offer for sale component.

On 20 March, the Company, amongst other things informed the bourses that the price band for its FPO has been set at Rs. 615 per equity share (at the lower end of the price-band) to Rs. 650 per equity share (at the higher end of the price band).

And today it informed the bourses that 1,98,43,153 equity shares have been allocated to anchor investors at the upper end of the price band i.e. Rs. 650 per equity share on Wednesday, March, 23rd, 2022, against the applications from various anchor investors.

Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, The Sultanate of Oman – Ministry of Defence Pension Fund, Yas Takaful PJSC (an Abu Dhabi based insurance company), MK Cohesion, UPS Group and Alchemy are among the foreign investors that received allocation under the anchor investor portion of the FPO.

In addition, equity shares have been allocated to domestic investors, such as Ask Investments, Volrado Ventures, Kotak Mutual Fund, SBI Pension Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Quant Mutual Fund, Winro Commercial, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance and Authum Investments under the anchor investor portion of the FPO.

Ruchi Soya is recognized amongst the largest branded oil packaged food company with a strong portfolio of brands in various types of cooking oils under categories such as palm, soybean, mustard, sunflower, cottonseed etc. with robust brands portfolio of “Ruchi Gold”, “Mahakosh”, “Sunrich”, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Sunlight. Its ‘Ruchi Gold’ brand has a market leadership position, on account of being India’s highest-selling palm oil brand.

Ruchi Soya is the pioneer and largest manufacturer of soya foods in India under the brand name of “Nutrela’. Ruchi Soya has expanded its packaged food portfolio by acquiring the ‘Patanjali’ product portfolio of biscuits, cookies, rusks, noodles, and breakfast cereals and is a part of the Patanjali group, one of India’s leading FMCG and health and wellness companies. In the past year, Ruchi Soya also forayed into the niche and high growth FMHG segment with the launch of its Nutraceuticals products on the back of a decade of research by the Patanjali Group.