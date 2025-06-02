Taking all necessary corrective measures to resume operations according to regulatory obligations: Zepto

In the wake of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra suspending Zepto parent company’s food business license, Quick-commerce platform Zepto said they have initiated an internal review and are taking all necessary corrective measures to resume operations following regulatory obligations and applicable laws as soon as possible.

On reports of a food business licence suspended by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Zepto released a statement: “We are committed to rectifying the lapses identified and strengthening our processes to provide the best and safest quality of products to our consumers. We are taking all necessary corrective measures to resume operations in accordance with regulatory obligations and applicable laws as soon as possible. We have already initiated an internal review and are working closely with the concerned authorities to ensure full and swift compliance.”

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra has suspended Zepto parent’s food business license late on Sunday evening after finding several lapses at its Dharavi dark store in Mumbai.

A surprise inspection was conducted on May 31 by food safety officer Ram Bodke, conducted under the direction of Minister of State for FDA Yogesh Kadam and supervision of Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane. The inspection revealed multiple breaches of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

According to the FDA’s report, inspectors found several food items with visible fungal growth, while others were stored in proximity to stagnant, clogged water, raising the risk of pest infestation. Cold storage units were not maintaining the prescribed temperatures, and the facility’s floors were wet, dirty, and littered with food products stored directly on the ground. Expired items were also found mixed with fresh inventory, violating basic protocols of segregation and shelf-life management.