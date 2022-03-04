Takeda Pharmaceutical Company appoints Serina Fischer as its GM for India operations

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has announced the appointment of Serina Fischer as its General Manager (GM) for India operations.

The appointment is effective as of March 1 this year.

In her new role, Serina will lead the company’s business in India, ensuring patient access to the company’s highly innovative medicines, the Pharmaceutical Company said in a statement.

Serina has over 17 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and is an accomplished, dynamic leader with expertise in strategy, sales, marketing, and operations, it said.

She joined Takeda in 2017 and has held various leadership roles in its US affiliate.