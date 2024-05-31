Switchgear firm Lauritz Knudsen to invest Rs 850 cr in India

L&T Switchgear (L&T Electrical and Automation), one of India’s leading electrical and automation brands and a pioneer in energy management, and now renamed as Lauritz Knudsen, is aligning closely with India’s growth story guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The company aims to invest approximately Rs 850 crore over the next three years to establish its role as a significant player in India’s rapid growth trajectory in the electrical sector.

The company will strategically uphold its core values and unwavering dedication to ‘Viksit Bharat’ and continue to conceptualize, design, and make in India, for India and for the globe.

The company offers low-voltage switchgear, medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, software, and services catering to diverse segments, including homes, agriculture, buildings, infrastructure, and industry.

As one of India’s largest electrical players, it remains committed to nurturing talent and fostering skill development. It has trained over 400,000 professionals through its six strategically located training centers in Pune, Delhi, Vadodara, Lucknow, Coonoor, and Kolkata.

In 2020, L&T Switchgear became a part of the Schneider Electric Group following L&T’s strategic divestment of its Electrical and Automation (L&T E&A) business. L&T Switchgear is now known as Lauritz Knudsen.

“Lauritz Knudsen’s vision prioritizes innovation and excellence, aligning closely with India’s growth story,” said Peter Herweck, Chief Executive Officer at Schneider Electric.

“We will continue to Innovate for a Viksit Bharat,” said Deepak Sharma, Zone President – Greater India, MD and CEO of Schneider Electric India.