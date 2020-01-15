Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar has taken the charge as IDBI Bank’s Deputy Managing Director, the lender announced on Wednesday.

“The board of directors, at its meeting held on January 15, 2020, has approved the appointment of Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar as Deputy Managing Director (DMD) on the board of IDBI Bank for a period of 3 years with effect from the date of his taking charge, as per the RBI approval received in this regard,” IDBI Bank said in a filing to BSE.

“Suresh Kishinchand Khatanhar is not related to any other director on the board or Key Management Personnel (KMP) of IDBI Bank,” it added.

He currently holds IDBI Bank’s Executive Director post for the Mid Corporate Group and Trade Finance.

Prior to that, Khatanhar was associated with retail banking business, priority sector lending, corporate banking (mid-corporate and large corporate), service-oriented functions such as trade finance and cross-selling of various treasury products.

