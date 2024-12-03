Stress on effective adoption of technology in the agro sector

India’s key priorities in the agricultural sector, including achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses, promoting crop diversification, and advancing the Digital Agriculture Mission were highlighted by Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi to Moldova Ambassador Ms Ana Taban when she paid a courtesy visit to him here on Tuesday.

He spoke about the Clean Plant Programme undertaken to ensure access to disease-free horticultural planting material, as well as the National Mission on Natural Farming aimed at enhancing sustainability.

Welcoming the ambassador, he emphasised the cordial bilateral relations between India and Moldova.

Advertisement

The ambassador provided an overview of Moldova’s agricultural sector, outlining the challenges it faces. She highlighted her country’s robust network of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several countries, underscoring the potential market opportunities for trade.

Ms Taban also discussed with the secretary the status of approval of setting up a Joint Working Group (JWG) through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and market access of apples with the Secretary, A&FW for early favourable consideration.

Highlighting the potential areas for collaboration post-signing of the MoU, the joint secretary (International Cooperation), A&FW, emphasised the scope for knowledge-sharing, technology transfer, research and development collaboration with agricultural universities, and opportunities for trade in farm equipment between India and Moldova.