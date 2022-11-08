Stock markets closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti; trade to resume tomorrow

Due to Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Indian stock exchanges will be closed today. On Wednesday, regular trade will resume.

The day off today marks the end of the 2022 calendar year. The list provided on exchange websites this year indicated that there were 13 trading holidays.

On Monday, the rupee strengthened significantly versus the US dollar as the Indian stock indices traded virtually flat with a positive bias.

Nifty traded at 18,202.80 points, up 85.65 points or 0.47 percent, while the Sensex closed at 61,185.15 points, up 234.79 points or 0.39 percent.

According to reports, the rupee strengthened by 43 paise to close at an all-time high of 81.92 against the US dollar, up from 82.44 at the end of the previous session.