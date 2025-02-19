Stock market extends losses to fourth session, ends marginally low

Market ends marginally lower after another volatile session
On the losing side were Indusind Bank (2.30%), Trent (1.94%), Ultratech Cement (1.58%), Bharat Electronics (1.57%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (1.48%).
The stock market extended the losses to the fourth session on Wednesday and ended marginally lower in the highly volatile session. At close, the Sensex was down 28.21 points or 0.04% at 75,939.18, andthe Nifty was down 12.40 points or 0.05% at 22,932.90.
Nifty Midcap 100 concluded the session with a gain of 1.56%, settling
at 50,527, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index finished at 15,525,
gaining 2.36% compared to Tuesday’s closing level.
Over 380 stocks touched their 52-week low on the BSE. These included
Natco Pharma, Zydus Life, Timken India, Grindwell Norto, Carborundum
Universal, Aether Industries, Star Health, Kirloskar Oil, Can Fin
Homes, PVR INox, Mahindra Life, Sun Pharma Advanced, Ratnamani Metal,
Kajaria Ceramic, Godrej Consumer, KNR Construction, Central Bank, Elgi
Equipments, Sonata Software, among others.
On the Nifty index, the top gainers were Bharat Electronics (3.60%),
Hindalco Industries (2.43%), Eicher Motors (1.93%), Larsen & Toubro
(1.73%), and Axis Bank (1.73%).
The top losers were Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (2.63%), Tata Consultancy
Services (2.30%), Infosys (2.22%), Hindustan Unilever (1.99%), and
Adani Enterprises (1.78%).
The Bank Nifty closed at 49087.3, reaching an intraday high of
49628.25 and a low of 48804.0.
Among the sectors, IT, Auto, Healthcare, Pharma, and FMCG indices
ended in the red, with the Nifty IT index being the top laggard, which
ended down 1.30%. The index was dragged by Persistent Systems, and
Cofoge.
The IT stocks witnessed selling pressure in today’s trade after French
IT consulting firm Capgemini reported a weaker-than-expected financial
performance for the full year 2024.
The Pharma stocks tumbled after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened
to impose tariffs on drug imports.
Nifty Realty index jumped 1.67%, followed by Nifty Media with a gain
of 1.33%. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metal also ended the session with
gains of 1.33% and 1.25%, respectively.
Defence stocks also saw a sharp rebound as investors eye FDI policy
boost in the sector.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) shares experienced a significant surge
of nearly 11%, snapping its three-day losing streak.
The shares of Swiggy surged 7% in trade after international brokerage
CLSA said the food delivery player, along with rival Zomato, were
among its top ideas for the long-term.
TVS Motor Company’s shares continued their downward trajectory,
slipping over a percent to Rs 2,330 in early trading.
Investors’ focus is now shifting to the Federal Reserve’s January
meeting minutes for clues on how policymakers view the growing risk of
a broader trade war on the economy.
