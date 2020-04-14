The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), National Stock Exchange (NSE), Forex and Money markets will remain closed on Tuesday on account of ‘Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti’. The bourses will restart trading on Wednesday (April 15).

After some recovery last week, markets on Monday ended on a red note. The Sensex closed down by 469.60 points at 30,690.02, while the NSE benchmark Nifty ended at 8,993.85, low by 118.05 points.

Globally, markets lost their shine during volatile trading hours on Monday. In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended significantly lower, whereas, stock exchanges in Europe remained closed for ‘Easter Monday’.

Meanwhile, the rupee settled for the day on a flat note at 76.27 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.06 per cent to $30.83 per barrel. The commodity had rallied earlier in the day after OPEC producers dominated by Saudi Arabia and allies led by Russia thrashed out a compromise deal on Sunday to cut production by nearly 10 million barrels per day from May.