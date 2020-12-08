State-run banks functioned smoothly on Tuesday without a major impact of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer organisations. The members of unions, however, decided to put black badges in support of farmers’ demands.

“Government-owned banks will work as usual. Our protest against the three farm bills will be shown wearing black badges,” an IANS report quoted General Secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association, C.H. Venkatachalam in a report.

Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farmer bills since November 26 and demanding the government to repeal them. Since the

In line with the public sector banks, state-run insurance companies also are operating normally on Tuesday. Officials with major public and private sector banks said that they have sent advisories that although operations are meant to be normal, decisions by bank branches should be taken at the local level gauging the situation.

They also said that although initial operations have been normal on Tuesday, the call for no vehicular movement, Chakka Jaam, across the nation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., may impact operations.