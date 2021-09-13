State of the art container scanner installed at Paradeep port as part of govt’s ease of doing business initiative

A mobile X-Ray Container Scanning System (MXCS) has been installed at Paradeep Port in Odisha at a cost of Rs 30 crore in a bid to reduce physical examination and dwell time of containers at the port.

The state-of- the- art scanning machine has been installed under the government’s Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) initiative. It has come up near the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) following a successful trial run.

Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has issued license to operate the scanner on a regular basis on 27 August. A total of about 25 containers can be scanned per hour with upgraded security and without any hassle, according to a ministry note here.

Further the container scanner system is expected to facilitate movement of un-shredded metallic scrap materials in containers through the Port to meet the long standing requirement of hinterland industries.

“The operation of the scanner is expected to boost the container volume at Paradeep Port. Paradeep Port Trust (PPT) is making continuous efforts to reduce the logistic cost to help the EXIM trade and is in line with government’s Ease of Doing Business initiative.

“While the shipping lines like RCL (Regional Container Lines), ZIM International Shipping Line and Shreyas Shipping are calling the port regularly, other major liners are likely to follow suit in view of the upgraded facilities and hefty discount being offered at the Port,” the ministry note said.

Situated at the confluence of the river Mahanadi, Paradip Port is a natural, deep-water port on the East coast of India in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.