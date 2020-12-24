SpiceJet said on Thursday announced that it has signed an MoU with the GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) to ensure seamless delivery of the coronavirus vaccine from the Hyderabad airport to domestic and international markets.

SpiceXpress is the cargo arm of SpiceJet, which is looking to provide efficient, speedy and reliable transportation of the vaccine, while also creating a sustainable cold chain network, the company said.

“SpiceXpress aims to provide the first mile pick up and last mile delivery to carry COVID 19 vaccines across the domestic and international markets in a temperature-controlled environment,” it said in a press release.

Hyderabad and its surrounding districts have a number of pharmaceutical companies. The Hyderabad airport, which is managed and operated by the GMR group, is expected to be a key hub in transportation of COVID-19 vaccine domestically and globally.

SpiceJet in a press release said as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the GHAC will provide required space at the Hyderabad airport “on priority” for the airline’s vaccine shipments and it will also train the airline’s personnel.

“SpiceJet on its part will keep a dedicated fleet of freighters, including wide-body aircraft, at the Hyderabad airport to handle all domestic and international consignments,” the release added.