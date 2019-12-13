SpiceJet Ltd on Friday said it has grounded three of its Boeing 737 freighter planes after Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), which converted these planes to freighters, advised the Indian budget airline to do so.

“During an internal examination of IAI’s manufacturing facilities, a potential defect was discovered in the process used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these aircraft.

“These aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance,” the filing said. SpiceJet has four freighters that operate on domestic as well as international routes.

The budget carrier has a fleet of 118 planes, including the freighters. In afternoon trade, shares of SpiceJet rose over 1 per cent to Rs 103.85 apiece on the BSE.

(With input rom agencies)