The government have issued the schedule for the Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2021-22 and the subscription for the first tranche of the scheme will open on May 17.

The date of issuance for the first trance is May 25, 2021. As per the schedule, the second tranche will start on May 24 and will end on May 28, 2021. The third trance is between May 31, remaining open for subscription till June 4.

The fourth tranche will begin on July 12 and will end on July 16. The fifth tranche is between August 9 and August 13. Lastly, the sixth tranche is between August 30- September 3, 2021.

“The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds. The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021,” said an official statement.

The bonds will be sold through scheduled commercial banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and the Bombay Stock Exchange.