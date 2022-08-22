With an aim to empower music lovers, Sony India on Monday launched a new sound bar, HT-S400, that comes with a wireless subwoofer and Dolby Digital cinematic sound technology.

Priced at Rs 21,990, The new sound bar is now available on both online and offline stores.

Sony has always been one of favorite brands for music lovers, when it comes to sound quality. Time and again the company has provided its user a marvelous listening experience.

The new sound bar is equipped with powerful and high quality Dolby digital with S-Force Pro Front Surround, giving users a cinematic style surround sound.

The sound bar also offers a choice of sound settings which allow users to choose voice mode for clearer dialogue, such as night mode when users want to watch without waking the house, the Sound Field, which converts conventional soundtracks such as stereo audio into surround sound experience.

“This sound bar delivers a powerful audio experience thanks to its S-Force PRO Front Surround technology, clear dialogue and powerful 330W total power output so that customers can watch the latest movie, stream favorite shows or listen to music in the comfort of their home,” the company said in a statement.

It mentioned that the front speakers include an X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which features a unique rectangular shape that maximizes the diaphragm.

The new sound bar comes with a wireless subwoofer with a large 160mm speaker unit to deliver a deeper, richer bass sound.

It provides easy access to Voice mode for clearer dialogue and Night mode for when users want to watch TV.

To minimize cable clutter, the HT-S400 sound bar has been built to receive audio wirelessly from a BRAVIA TV for an easy, wireless connection, the company added.

Apart from the sound quality, the company has also considered a sustainable environment. It uses recycled plastic in the subwoofer rear panel of the HT-S400.