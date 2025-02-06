SoftwareOne appoints Shivani Sharma as SMB Business Head for India

All India—SoftwareOne Holding AG, a software and cloud solutions provider, has announced Shivani Sharma’s appointment as its SMB Business Head for India.

With over 15 years of experience in digital marketing, growth strategies, and technology transformation, Sharma will lead initiatives to support India’s small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), a sector that contributes nearly 30 per cent to the country’s GDP.

Advertisement

In her new role, she will identify growth opportunities, drive technology adoption, and optimize software licensing to deliver tailored solutions for SMBs. Her appointment comes at a critical time as businesses navigate an increasingly AI-driven and digital economy, a statement said.

Advertisement

“SMBs are the backbone of India’s economy,” said Sharma. “At SoftwareOne, we are committed to equipping them with accessible, effective, and scalable technology solutions to unlock their potential and fuel their growth.”

Sharma has received accolades such as the Most Inspiring Women in Tech award at the Femina & Economic Times Awards for her contribution to marketing and business growth.

Before joining SoftwareOne, Sharma played a key role at Embee Software Pvt Ltd, where she led the launch of a Technology eCommerce Portal for SMBs.