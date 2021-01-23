Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU has won the SHRM HR Excellence Award at the SHRMI20 India Annual & Tech Conference- a virtual conference hosted by SHRM India, the world’s largest HR professional society.

This is the first award that SHRM body has awarded to any PSU in India. POWERGRID won the award after competing with almost a dozen PSU organisations and more than 360 organizations participating in the overall awards process.

The award was presented to K Sreekant, CMD, POWERGRID and VK Singh, Director Personnel, POWERGRID in person at POWERGRID Corporate Office.

The SHRM HR Excellence Awards have been instituted as an exemplary platform to recognize organizations that put people first, deliver future-focused excellence in the field of People Management and understand the importance of human capital as a key contributor to business outcomes.