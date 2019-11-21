BSE Sensex traded flat during the intraday trade on Thursday. The Sensex was down 4.26 points or 0.01 per cent at 40,647.38, on the other hand, Nifty50 was up by 6.05 points or 0.05 per cent at 12,005.15 at 1300 hours.

Zee Entertainment (10.34%), Adani Ports (1.62%), Eicher Motors (1.58%), Larsen (1.57%) and ICICI Bank (1.36%) were among major gainers on the Nifty.

Earlier in the day, Sensex was up 38 points at 40,690.46 from its previous close of 40,651.64, while the Nifty traded higher by 5 points at 12,004.45.

Telecom stocks fell on Thursday after strong performance over the last few sessions. Vodafone Idea fell by 5 per cent, Bharti Airtel traded slipped to 3 per cent on the NSE.

BPCL was trading 1.92 per cent lower at Rs 534.15 a share after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved the strategic disinvestment of the Centre’s entire stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Shipping Corp, THDC India, and NEEPCO, and most of its stake in Container Corp.

It also gave in-principle approval for the government to reduce stake in certain state-owned companies to below 51 per cent in some while retaining a majority in stake management control.

(With input from agencies)