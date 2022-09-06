The Indian stock market’s benchmark Sensex today closed 49 points down in a volatile session, dragged by selling pressure in banking and financial stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 48.99 points or 0.08 per cent down at 59,196.99 points against its previous day’s close at 59,245.98 points. The stock markets witnessed a volatile session.

The Sensex started the day in the positive at 59,285.36 points and surged to a high of 59,566.67 points in the early morning trade. The Sensex slipped to a low of 58,974.26 points in the intra-day. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 10.20 points or 0.06 per cent down at 17,655.60 points.

There was heavy selling pressure in some banking and financial stocks. Bajaj Finserv slumped 2.08 per cent to Rs 17014. Kotak Bank dipped 1.14 per cent to Rs 1915.95. Bajaj Finance slipped 1.03 per cent to Rs 7122.15. Axis Bank fell 0.79 per cent to Rs 749.95.

HDFC fell 0.43 per cent to Rs 2445. HDFC Bank closed 0.37 per cent to Rs 1489.50. State Bank of India closed 0.22 per cent to Rs 537.75.

Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, ITC and Infosys were among the major Sensex losers.

Only 10 of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive.

Bharti Airtel jumped 2.79 per cent to Rs 761.30. NTPC soared 2.56 per cent to Rs 168.40. Tate Steel climbed 1.54 per cent to Rs 108.55.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited closed 0.98 per cent higher at Rs 2595.40. Power Grid Corporation, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were among the major Sensex gainers.

DreamFolks Services made a strong stock market debut. Shares of DreamFolks Services got listed at Rs 508.70 on the National Stock Exchange. It is 56 per cent higher than its issue price of Rs 326 per share.

On the BSE, DreamFolks Services got listed Rs 505, which is 55 per cent higher than its issue price.