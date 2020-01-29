Domestic stock markets on Wednesday shrugged off the weakness in Asian peers, where equity gave up early gains amid concerns about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak in China.

At 1249 hours the Sensex was at 41,272.25, up by 305.39 points and Nifty50 was up by 85.35 points at 12,141.15.

Sensex had earlier touched the 41,300.03 mark by taking a jump of 333.17 points during the first hour of the trade.

Following BSE’s trend Nifty50 too rose 105.45 point to hit 12,161.25.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 41,131.57 points and touched a high of 41,199.51 points and

the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 12,114.90 points after closing at 12,055.80 points.

Sensex had closed at 40,966.86 points.

During the intraday trade, the top gainers were Tata Motors up by 5.76%; ITC: 2.86% and Tata Steel: 2.03%.

Whereas, the laggards were led by TCS: 0.85%, Titan Company: 0.43% and Sun Pharma: 0.12%.

(With input from agencies)