After starting Wednesday’s session on a positive note, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 were running by 85.10 and 45.80 points up respectively, during the intraday trade.

At 1215 hours the Sensex was at 40,906.40, while the Nifty traded at 12,083.50.

Analysts said market sentiment has turned positive after latest indications of some encouraging progress in US-China trade deal.

The Indian markets had opened over 150 points higher led by gains in banks and financial service stocks.

Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers, advancing in the range of 1.12 to 5.76 per cent.

Larsen, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and NTPC were the top laggards.

The GDP data is also likely to be released by the end of this week which is expected to go below 5 per cent.

